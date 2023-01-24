🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A Page Avenue home in the process of being renovated caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Kingston/Forty-Fort and Edwardsville were called to fight a working fire at 155 Page Ave. in Kingston around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Kingston/Forty-Fort fire chief Frank Guido said that initial responders encountered smoke coming from the attic. He called the effort to extinguish the fire a “quick attack,” and said that the blaze was probably knocked down in around 10 minutes.

The street was closed to all traffic from both the Market Street and Main Street sides, with traffic reopening at around 4 p.m. Tuesday after crews had cleared the scene.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and had been vacant while undergoing construction. Additionally, no injuries to firefighters or other first responders at the scene were reported.

Guido said that the structure sustained heavy smoke damage, and some fire damage on the first floor. Electric and gas service to the property have been cut.