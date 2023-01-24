🔊 Listen to this

A Mountain Top man was sentenced in federal court last week to prison time on child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, of the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announced Tuesday that Joshua Ryan Lazar, 37, had been sentenced to serve 60 months in prison for the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion on Jan. 19.

According to Karam, Lazar had previously been indicted in January of last year on one count of receiving and distributing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The offense was committed between September and November of 2021.

During the execution of a search warrant at Lazar’s residence, his computer was seized by agents and found to contain over 1,560 images and 32 videos of child pornography.

At the time of sentencing, Lazar was also ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution.