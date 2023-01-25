🔊 Listen to this

James Raymond Alberto leaves the Luzerne County Courthouse after a status conference before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives continued to question homicide suspect Charles Reilly Bierly despite him wanting to stop, see a judge and take a nap.

Bierly’s interrogation with two city detectives occurred in the middle of the night on Sept. 17, 2021, and continued for more than one hour after he wanted to cease talking, according to a motion filed by his attorney John B. Pike.

Bierly allegedly gave a statement about the fatal stabbing death of Judith Comisky inside her Willow Street, Wilkes-Barre, home on Sept. 16, 2021.

Pike in reviewing footage of Bierly’s hours long interrogation filed the motion seeking to suppress any of his client’s statements after Bierly wanted to stop talking with the two detectives.

After a suppression hearing held last week, President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday agreed with Pike, prohibiting prosecutors from using any of Bierly’s statements he allegedly made after he wanted the interrogation stopped.

District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce said no appeal will be filed with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Bierly did waive his right to remain silent and read his Miranda rights twice before the interrogation began at 3:10 a.m.

Pike in his motion argued Bierly, at 3:38 a.m., told the detectives “I want to stop the interview” and I want to see the judge,” as Bierly said he was tired and wanted to take a nap.

Detectives continued to question Bierly for another hour asking at 3:40 a.m., “Do you remember being in a home in South Wilkes-Barre,” “Somebody may have sent you there,” “Somebody got hurt,” and “You need to tell us now,” according to Pike’s motion.

Bierly, 24, and co-defendant James Raymond Alberto, 34, were charged by city police in the slaying of Comisky, 52.

Court records charging Bierly and Alberto with an open count of criminal homicide and other offenses allege Alberto persuaded Bierly to kill Comisky as he believed Comisky was an informant. Prosecutors have said Comisky was not providing information about Alberto’s activities to police.

An autopsy revealed Comisky died from multiple stab wounds.

After Comisky’s body was found, Bierly was arrested after he allegedly purchased fentanyl outside a motel where he was staying in Wilkes-Barre Township at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021.

In court for a status conference Wednesday, Pike and Alberto’s attorney, Frank McCabe, requested separate trials for their clients.

With no objection from assistant district attorneys Drew P. McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski, Vough severed the trial allowing separate trials for Bierly and Alberto.

Bierly’s trial is scheduled to begin May 22 and Alberto’s trial a week later, May 30.