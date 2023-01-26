🔊 Listen to this

Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.

At its peak, the number of impacted customers around the county was as high as 867; by 10 p.m. Wednesday, the number had been reduced to 572 impacted customers.

PPL’s website attributes a “tripped breaker or blown fuse” as the cause for several areas around the county currently experiencing power outages. There was no word on whether the outages were in any way weather-related.

The main affected municipalities included Exeter Township, with 280 customers impacted; Pittston Township, with 278 impacted customers; Sugarloaf Township, with 242 affected and Dorrance Township, with 57 customers impacted.

As of 10 p.m., power had been restored to those affected in Sugarloaf Township and the majority of Dorrance Township. Exeter and Pittston townships were still at 280 and 278 impacted customers at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

On the PPL outage map found on their website, the cause for Dorrance, Exeter, Pittston and Slocum townships was listed as a “tripped breaker or blown fuse.”

Updated repair estimations from PPL Electric indicated that power should be restored to those affected in Pittston Township by 11 p.m. Wednesday, and by 2 a.m. Thursday for Exeter Township.