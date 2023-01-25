🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dress for Success Luzerne County Thursday announced that Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, Esq. as the keynote speaker at their International Women’s Day Luncheon, set for Friday March 3, at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Meyer-Shipp became CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide in January 2022, leading the organization’s 144 affiliates in 23 countries as it continues its mission to help women achieve economic independence via a suite of services to include job readiness support, professional development resources, coaching and mentorship, and workplace attire.

“We are thrilled to have Michele join us for our luncheon,” said Linda Loop, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County. “Her strong track record of supporting women and other underrepresented groups with achieving equal access and opportunities in the workplace is a perfect fit for Dress for Success.”

Prior to joining Dress for Success, Meyer-Shipp was the Chief People & Culture Officer at Major League Baseball. While at MLB, Meyer-Shipp led the human resources, diversity and inclusion, and office operations functions for the league office with an emphasis on launching new programs and policies to recruit and develop talent, advancing diversity and inclusion efforts, and enhancing workplace culture.

“The luncheon gives the community the opportunity to come together, take a moment, and celebrate all the wonderful things the women of our area have accomplished,” Loop said. “We are honored by our partnership with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and grateful for their support in planning the luncheon.”

Tickets for the International Women’s Day luncheon are on sale through the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website via this shortened link: https://tinyurl.com/mt8k86rh.

The International Women’s Day Luncheon & Woman In Power Committee Members consist of: Holly K. Pilcavage, Dress For Success Luzerne County Board Chair and Coal Creative; Linda Loop, Dress For Success Luzerne County Founder & CEO; Erica Acosta, Wilkes University; Lissa Bryan-Smith, Bryan & Smith, Antiques & Oddities; Mia Cundo, Coal Creative; Alyssa Duffy, Community Volunteer; Cara Green, Penn State University; Kimberlee Greenleaf, Audacy; Michaela Grundowski, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Mandie Hendricks, Janney Montgomery Scott; Jean Holmgren, Maternal and Family Health Services; Jessica Ives, Family Services Association; Amber Loomis, Lackawanna College; Rachel Malak, PA Live!; Shanie Mohamed, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Gabbie Moore, Wilkes University Student; Samuel O’Connell, Coal Creative; Catherine O’Donnell, O’Donnell Law Offices; Michelle Pack, blu door Financial; Carole Poggi, Berkshire Hathaway Poggi Realtors; Katie Spencer, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Rachael Stark, Pennsylvania Environmental Council; Stephanie Wasmanski, Wilkes University; Melissa Wassel, Luzerne County Community College; Chelsea Zimmerman, Lingua Speech, Swallow, and Voice Services.

Since Dress for Success Luzerne County became operational in December of 2010, the program has reached 2,500 economically challenged women from the area by providing clothing, job interview support and workforce guidance.

Visit luzernecounty.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.