🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The City of Wilkes-Barre announces that the 2023 property tax bills have been issued.

Anyone who has not received their tax bill by Feb. 1, 2023, should call the Tax Office at 570-208-4192 or 570-208-4175.

Taxes are payable by cash, check, and/or money order and should be made payable to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The Tax Office is located on the first floor of City Hall, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre.

The Tax Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The 2023 Property Tax Schedule is shown below:

• 2/1/23 — City property tax date of issue.

• 3/3/23 — 1st installment due; last day to pay the city property taxes in the 1% discount amount.

• 3/4/23 to 5/4/23 — face amount due.

• 4/3/23 — 2nd installment due.

• 5/4/23 — 3rd installment due; last day to pay the city property taxes in the face amount.

• 5/5/23 — City property taxes now due in the 15% penalty amount.

• 6/5/23 — 4th installment due.

• 12/15/23 — last day to pay 2022 City property taxes.