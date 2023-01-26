Bill Corcoran goes #OnTheStacks with hometown hoops star

As Mia “Mighty” Hopkins said, “it’s been a journey.”

In the seven months since Times Leader Media Group partnered with Bill Corcoran Jr. to bring his hit #OnTheStacks podcast to our platform each week, we’ve seen a dazzling array of guests whose stories have inspired us, made us laugh, and caused us to look at our communities and our world in fascinating new ways.

We have to say that we’re particularly excited about this week’s guest, though, and we think you will be, too.

For Episode 144 Corcoran sat down in the blu door FINANCIAL studio with Hopkins, a hometown hoops hero who now proudly sports the number 6 jersey for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

The former Pittston Area basketball star reflects on her first full season with the team, giving back to her hometown community, finding comfort in the chaos of her worldly travels, and how she maintains her optimal physical and mental health through meditation, discipline, and perseverance.

She and Corcoran also discuss techniques of getting into a flow state, building confidence, manifesting goals, and how to explore the conscious and subconscious mind.

As always, Corcoran’s conversation with Hopkins — and full episodes of previous podcasts — can be found at www.timesleader.com/onthestacks.

The first episode launched on March 3, 2020. On March 9, 2022, he added full video to the show starting with the 100th episode.

This is Hopkins’ second appearance #OnTheStacks. Corcoran first interviewed her a year ago, on Episode 97, when #OnTheStacks was still presented in an audio-only format.

“It’s been a journey, to say the least,” Hopkins said of her life since then.

“I’ve been to a lot of countries. Knocked off 17 more,” she said, bringing the total to 32.

And yes, she has them all written down in her “vision book,” which highlights some of Hopkins’ personal goals.

“That gives them more power,” she said. “Once you see them highlighted, you’re like, ‘these became real. Now let me work on these other ones here.’”

You’ll have to watch the podcast to learn more about those goals — what they are, how many Hopkins has accomplished, and what she’s focused on moving forward.

You’ll also learn about how Hopkins has focused on manifesting the things she wants out of life, including her current role.

As a quick recap from a 2021 Times Leader interview:

Basketball is in her blood. Hopkins’ grandfather is legendary GAR Memorial High School coach John Hopkins, who took his Grenadiers to 15 league titles, eight district championships, and three state championship finals.

Her great uncle Mike Hopkins, John’s brother, was a one-time head coach at Pittston Area.

Hopkins herself was a Pittston Area standout, who reached a milestone by scoring her 1,000th high school career point in January 2012, when she was a senior.

At West Chester University she started in all 29 games averaging 15.5 points per game and a team-high nine rebounds per game.

After graduating from West Chester Hopkins was determined to go pro, and played in three European countries. In March 2020, Hopkins was headed to Brazil to play basketball there.

But the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the world shut down, and she was back in the U.S. Despite some setbacks — including physical challenges that could have ended her playing days — the future eventually came knocking.

While in Texas for training, she “miraculously” received a call from Isaiah Walker, her former high school Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) coach: He had scored her a tryout with the Harlem Globetrotters.

“How the Globetrotters came about … was mystical on its own,” Hopkins told Corcoran. “I wasn’t expecting it. I actually didn’t have that one written down, so to have it come from left field came out of nowhere.”

She left on Christmas morning for Hartford, Conn., to join the team for her first game on Dec. 26, 2021.

“I don’t take anything for granted and I don’t think anything is unachievable,” Hopkins said.

Her journey, as told to Corcoran, is an inspiring one that is well worth a listen.

Roger DuPuis is News Editor of the Times Leader.