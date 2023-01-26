🔊 Listen to this

Interstate 81 southbound will be closed tonight, Jan. 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. between Exit 178 (Avoca) to 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge.

The detour will be as follows:

Take Exit 178 (Avoca) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Pittston.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

— Bill O’Boyle