PITTSTON TWP. — Carl R. Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Thursday reported to the Bi-County Airport Board that passenger boardings continued to grow in 2022, seeing an increase of 23.9% versus 2021.

“In addition, American and United (airlines) also grew at AVP in 2022, having a seat availability increase of 23.2% versus 2021.” Beardsley said.

In his report on passenger activity, Beardsley noted that passenger enplanements for the month of December 2022 decreased 1.6% to 15,009, from 15,256 in the month of December 2021.

Beardsley said enplanements for December 2022, compared to enplanements for December 2020, increased by 8,032, or 107.8%.

“In December 2022, five departing flights were cancelled,” Beardsley said. “This accounts for 324 (1.9%) out of a total 17,398 departure seats. Also, five arriving flights were cancelled.”

In board reorganization, Luzerne County Council Member Tim McGinley was elected chair of the board, taking over for Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak, who was named vice chair.

Beardsley also talked about the airport’s “Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program,” which began in March 2022, and has received many positive reviews and continues to grow.

Beardsley also reported that the airport participated in various parades throughout 2022, including ones in Pittston, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

He said the airport purchased a new major firefighting vehicle last spring, which expands the airport’s rescue/fire capability to above the Federal Aviation Administration’s mandated index standard for the size of the airport.

Beardsley said the airport continues to work with Johnson College in a new program called “Aviation Technology.”

Beardsley also reported:

• The airport received a Regional Leadership Award from Northeast Pennsylvania Alliance this past year, which was presented for the Airport’s contribution to the regional economy and involvement in the regional community.

• AVP’s 2nd Annual Wheel Life Experiences took place in October, which brought many young and young-at-heart individuals out to the airport on a beautiful autumn afternoon.

• High school students from the Wallenpaupack Aeronautical Science & Aviation Program, a first of its kind in this part of the state, made a stop at the airport this past fall to take a tour and learn about different pathways for potential aviation careers.

• Boscov’s Travel had a Disney/Central Florida seminar at the airport, and also announced their 2023 Charter dates to Orlando.

• Groundbreaking ceremonies took place for a rental car Quick Turn-Around Facility at the airport, which is anticipated to be completed by November 2023.

Gary Borthwick, assistant airport director, offered his monthly financial report, stating that for the month of December 2022, Airport Operations had a net loss totaling $61,876, compared to a net loss of $198,487 in December 2021 — a difference of $136,611.

Year to date, Borthwick said Airport Operations had a net loss of $335,566, compared to a net loss in 2021 of $2,682,867 — a difference of $2,347,301.

Borthwick reported that invoices received since the last meeting for supplies and services totaled $418,024.19, and include major construction project costs of $18,880.72.

Borthwick also reported that the airport has received $9,012,131 in reimbursements from the CARES grant funding and has applied for an additional draw in the amount of $196,011.88. Borthwick reported that the balance of the grant totals $11,032,231.

Stephen Mykulyn, P.E., airport Director of Engineering, recommend the Airport Board approve the contract between the airport and C&S Engineers, Inc., Philadelphia, for the Terminal HVAC Improvements Project, Design and Bid Phase Services, subject to FAA and solicitor’s concurrence.

Mykulyn said the project is being funded through an amendment to the CARES Grant for capital improvements.

The board approved the total contract cost $384,800.

The board also accepted the resignation of Thomas Hughes, effective Feb. 5, 2023.

