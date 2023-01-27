🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Plymouth claimed he had the right to fire a warning shot because it was “in the bylaws.”

City police charged Nywan Saadi Zaire Campbell, 21, of Gaylord Avenue, with firing a handgun from the front porch of 202 Park Ave. because people were arguing on the sidewalk at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

Police recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun from the waistband of Campbell’s pants, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area for a report a woman was shot by a skinny man known as “Loose.”

The woman left the area but officers encountered Campbell standing on the front porch of 202 Park Ave. Campbell matched the description of the shooter, the complaint says.

A spent shell casing was on the front porch, police said.

Campbell told officers the shell casing was on the front porch because he “fired a warning shot” at people arguing outside and he was allowed to fire warning shots as it was “in the bylaws,” the complaint says.

Police confirmed Campbell does not reside at the Park Avenue house and has no license to carry a firearm.

During a pat-down search, a loaded 9mm magazine was removed from his pants pocket, the complaint says.

After Campbell was arrested, he allegedly became hostile telling officers to perform certain sexual acts on him and stated, “I’ve dealt with you Wilkes-Barre cops before. I know how to handle you A———s,” according to the complaint.

Campbell was arraigned in Luzerne County Central Court by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.