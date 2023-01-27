🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury earlier this week convicted a man from New Jersey of sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl when she lived in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Nester Luis Diaz, 44, of Patterson, N.J., in July 2020, after a then 12-year-old girl claimed he sexually assaulted her inside a home on Griffith Lane during 2019, according to court records.

Police charged Diaz after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

After a one day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday, a jury convicted Diaz on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Diaz was acquitted on charges of rape of a child, sexual assault and statutory sexual assault.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning their verdict.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger prosecuted.

Sklarosky scheduled Diaz to be sentenced April 24.