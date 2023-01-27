Troopers were on scene Friday morning observing an excavator on Route 29 in Noxen.

NOXEN TWP. – Pennsylvania State Police have been at Simon’s Auto Parts in Noxen for two days, conducting a criminal investigation.

State Police spokesman Trooper William Evans said he could not comment on any details regarding the probe.

A backhoe was in the site digging, but investigators would not say what they were looking for.

Check back for more on this developing story.