NOXEN TWP. – Pennsylvania State Police have been at Simon’s Auto Parts in Noxen for two days, conducting a criminal investigation.
State Police spokesman Trooper William Evans said he could not comment on any details regarding the probe.
A backhoe was in the site digging, but investigators would not say what they were looking for.
