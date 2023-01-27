🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury on Friday convicted a Wilkes-Barre man of raping a then 5-year-old girl in 2020 and 2021.

Bryan Nee, 32, of Matson Avenue, could face up to 10 years in state prison solely on the child rape charge.

Nee faced a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl who contracted genital herpes, known medically as HSV-2.

Assistant district attorneys Carly Hislop and John Carroll relied heavily on the sexually transmitted disease and the testimony of a nurse practitioner who treated the girl. Nee was diagnosed with having oral HSV-1 and HSV-2.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before convicting Nee on charges of rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Hislop and Carroll moved to revoke Nee’s bail that Lupas granted, resulting in his incarceration at the county correctional facility.

Lupas ordered an evaluation of Nee by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board and scheduled the sentencing hearing for April 24.

City police Det. Michael McGrath arrested Nee in January 2022 after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center. A recording of the hour length interview with the girl was shown to the jury Thursday.

Nee’s attorney, Daniel K. Hunter, in his closing arguments to the jury said the advocacy center is, by design, meant to elicit incriminating information about a targeted suspect from children who are victims of abuse and assault. Hunter said the girl also told the forensic interviewer of other men in her mother’s life, and none of them were investigated.

Hunter described the recorded interview as a “sales pitch” to a motion picture as the girl never identified Nee as the person who assaulted her.

Hislop, in her closing argument, said a child as young as the victim shouldn’t know certain parts of the body and shouldn’t have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease.

“This was a 5-year-old girl who was raped,” Hislop said. “In the interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center, she told you what the defendant did to her.”