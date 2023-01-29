🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wilkes Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will hold their 77th Anniversary dinner on Friday, March 17, at Mohegan Pennsylvania. First row, from left: Patrick Jurish, Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Bob Morgan, Pat Peters, Jack Mulroy, Jim Kelly, Charles Kearney, Neil O’Donnell, Tom O’Connor, Jim Conahan Second row, from left: Michael Ward, Jon Jurish, Bill Behm, Michael Bergold, Mike Bradshaw, Brian Bradshaw, Joe Lyons, Mike Garside, Dave Day, John Smolowitz Third row, from left: Brain Finnerty, Jay Crossin, Tom Hogan, Jim Crossin, Phil Boyle, Tony Brooks, Daniel Casey, Sean Toole, Steve McGough, James Casey, Ned Whalen III.

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick this week announced that they have selected Attorney Neil O’Donnell to be honored as this year’s Man of The Year at the 77th Anniversary dinner to be held at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Friday, March 17.

O’Donnell has been practicing law for 30 years and is admitted to the Pennsylvania Court, United States District Court,Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court. He is Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Top 100 and Top 100, Martindale Hubble AV Preeminent Rating, National Trial Lawyer Top 100, Best Lawyers, Litigation Counsel of American Fellow, American Society of Legal Advocates Top 100 Lawyer, Rue Ratings Best Attorneys of America and National Association of Distinguished Counsel.

O’Donnell has served as Chair if the Senatorial Advisory Committee for Selection of United States Attorneys and U.S. Marshals for Pennsylvania (Eastern, Western, and Middle Districts) and as Co-Chair for the Senatorial Advisory Panel for Selection of U.S. District court. Also, being selected to serve on the 11-member board for the newly elected Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis’ Transition Leadership this year.

O’Donnell is married to the former Catherine Ripepi for the past 34 years and they are parents to Neil Phillip O’Donnell with his wife Mehak Rashid O’Donnell and Renata Marie O’Donnell. Cathy and Neil are also proud grandparents to three-month-old Adam Rashid O’Donnell.

Tickets may be obtained by contacting James Casey at 570-)574-1439, or [email protected]

Ticket price is $90 and includes cocktail hour and dinner choice of prime rib or Panko crusted cod.

