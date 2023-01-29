🔊 Listen to this

Diane McGee, who has been with the Times Leader Media Group for more than two decades, has been named Director of Advertising.

“I am very excited to lead a team that is responsible for driving success for hundreds of local businesses through our digital and print products and to continue developing marketing solutions to help businesses achieve their goals,” McGee said. “I’m looking forward to continuing our superior customer service and relationships with our current advertisers and developing new partnerships throughout the region.”

“I’m delighted to be part of such a great organization who is committed to further engage with the community, support local organizations and has strong ties to the community,” she added.

McGee, who most recently served as the newspaper’s advertising manager, will have oversight of all advertising sales operations — including retail, classified and digital — at the Times Leader, the Weekender, the Sunday Dispatch, the Abington Journal, Mountain Peaks, the Dallas Post and TL Weekly. Her appointment is effective immediately.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Diane for 25 years,” Times Leader Publisher Kerry Miscavage said. “She understands and implements the clear mission we have for superior customer service and audience delivery to our business partners.

“She is a pleasure to work with daily and I’m excited that Diane will take the reigns of the full advertising department.”

“Whether it be on special sections, events or other projects, I have always enjoyed working with Diane,” Executive Editor Joe Soprano said. ” She is always finding ways to better serve not only our advertisers but our readers too. I look forward to continuing to work with Diane and am excited to see what new ideas she will bring to the table.”

McGee resides in Kingston with her husband, Barry, and dog, Scooter. The couple has two sons.