WILKES-BARRE — Newly-elected state Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi will be stopping at King’s College on Thursday as part of his statewide listening tour.

Rozzi will be joined by members of the bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward on Thursday night inside the Snyder Room on the third floor of the Sheeehy-Farmer Campus Center, 116 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

The Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward refers to a group of six House members convened to create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to break partisan gridlock in Harrisburg to swiftly address justice for survivors of sexual assault.

The Speaker and House members will be joined by representatives from interested groups and survivors of childhood sexual assault to discuss how to improve House operations and the importance of providing the opportunity for survivors of childhood sexual assault to get the justice they deserve.

The public is also invited and will be able to speak during a public comment period at the beginning of the session. The event will also be livestreamed online.