‘The Cheesecake Lady’ serves up desserts from new shop in Jenkins Twp.

Ben Roper sizes up the free samples available at Saturday’s grand opening.

Rebecca Slangan, of Jenkins Township, browses the selection at The Cheesecake Lady’s grand opening.

JENKINS TWP. — Kelly Lord has worn a few different hats over the years — business owner, baker, performer, just to name a few.

Now, with the help of her boyfriend and her daughter, Lord is ready to assume a new title: The Cheesecake Lady.

“I’ve been baking for 12 years, and it just picked up like crazy during COVID,” said Lord at the grand opening of her new shop, appropriately named The Cheesecake Lady. “I couldn’t keep up without having a space for it … we found this place in April.”

The shop is located at 1111 Main St., in the City Line Plaza.

Excited customers filled the store right as Lord officially opened the doors at noon, with many more following right behind.

The celebration featured a free raffle drawing for a chance to win a $25 store gift certificate, with gift certificates also available to customers who placed pre-orders while they were there. Next to the raffle sign-up, two types of free samples were there for the taking, a plain cheesecake and a Reese’s-flavored cake.

Lord’s daughter Zeta said that she was a big fan of the Reese’s cake.

“I honestly can’t choose a favorite, but I really like that one,” she said.

Zeta is part of Lord’s team at The Cheesecake Lady, as is her boyfriend Al Evans. All three were hard at work Saturday, also taking time to greet their customers and to thank them for their support.

Evans handles more of the mechanical side of the business, according to Lord, and also takes care of deliveries to a few businesses around the county that Lord deals with and caters for.

“We do the Best Cigar Pub in Drums, we deliver two cakes to them a week,” Lord said. “Also 279 Bar and Grill in Plains, and the Plains Pub … we have more interest now that we’re open and more capable.”

Lord gave a lot of credit to 279 Bar and Grill in particular, saying that if it weren’t for their support, The Cheesecake Lady might not be open for business.

Though Saturday was only the first day of her foray into owning a cheesecake shop, Lord is no stranger to owning a business.

“We own another business, it’s a sound company,” she said. “We do entertainment, bands, trivia, karaoke, all that stuff.”

Some of Saturday’s customers, like Kingston resident Ben Roper, knew Lord and Evans from their other venture.

“We’ve played in bands together,” Roper said. “I’m just coming out to show support.”

For Rebecca Slangan, from right there in Jenkins Township, this was an exciting addition to the neighborhood, within walking distance from her home.

“We came to Tony’s one night a couple weeks ago and we saw that there was something going on here,” Slangan said. “So we kept an eye on it and saw the grand opening on Facebook.”

In addition to several different flavors of cheesecake served by the slice, The Cheesecake Lady will also sell cannoli, brownies, cookies, muffins and designer sugar cookies for special occasions, in addition to coffee and other beverages.

For more information, visit www.thecheesecakelady.org.