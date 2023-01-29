Eagles supporters turn out for NFC Championship Game

From left: Chris Walsh, Raul Ortiz, Sinclair Saunders, Lisa Saunders and Lily Cimino were just a few of the dozens and dozens of Eagles fans who flocked to Franklin’s Bar and Grill on Public Square for the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE — It’s no secret that Northeastern Pennsylvania has a particular love for the Philadelphia Eagles, and with the Eagles playing Sunday for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl, a sea of green and white took over a few popular bars in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoff in Sunday’s NFC title game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, both Franklin’s Bar and Grill and Rodano’s on Public Square were packed with Eagles fans ready to see their team hit the field.

“This is no big deal, it’s like this every game,” said Sinclair Saunders, sitting with his wife, Lisa, and several other Eagles fans at Franklin’s.

Saunders described his confidence level as being at a 10 before kickoff, which was echoed by several fans around the bar: confident and excited to watch the Birds.

“It’s a good nervous,” said Pittston resident John Lombardo, who said that he had an opportunity to be in Philly for the game but had to miss it, opting to spend time with friends at Franklin’s.

Lombardo said that his father, who recently passed away, was a huge Eagles fan and would love to see all the Philly fans that were gathered together.

“I hope they win this one for him, John Lombardo Sr.,” he said.

Franklin’s and Rodano’s have become a de facto headquarters for local Eagles fans during the season, with a group known as the NEPA Bird Gang advertising Sunday’s game on Facebook as a “NFC Championship Party.”

“These are diehards,” said Jeff McLaughlin, of Forty Fort. “We’re here when they’re good, and when they’re bad.”

There’s not been a lot of bad times this season for the Eagles, as the top seed in the NFC coming off an emphatic win over the New York Giants last week.

“I don’t like to be overconfident, but if we look like that again. … I’m excited,” said McLaughlin, referring to last weekend’s game.

While the Bird Gang took over pretty much every table in the place, at least one table at Franklin’s was divided: Jason Park, decked out in his Eagles gear, sat across from Shaun Hanahan, sporting the gold and red of the Niners.

“I know I’m kind of walking into the lion’s den here,” Hanahan joked.

It was definitely an electric atmosphere inside Franklin’s for Sunday’s game, an atmosphere that many Eagles fans have come to love and embrace.

“Everyone’s so passionate here, about the team and about the city,” said Chris Walsh. “It’s kind of like being in the city (Philadelphia) here.”

“It’s a passion that connects all us fans,” Lombardo added.

“We all come together for this,” said Sara Mandicott. “We’re family here.”