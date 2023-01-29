🔊 Listen to this

Joyce M. Booth discusses her book, “Peeling Potatoes: Katie’s Story,” at the Wyoming Valley Historical Society on Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Historical Society concluded Anthracite Mining Heritage Month with a meet the author event that also provided a chance for those attending to share stories of their families.

Author Jayne M. Booth said her book “Peeling Potatoes: Katie’s Story,” unfolded as she listened to stories told by her mother and grandmother.

Even though technically the story is a children’s book, Booth pointed out that many of those who bought the book were adult readers who wanted to know more about the history of mining in the area and how it impacted families and children.

The fictional story, with its roots in history, takes place in 1914, she said.

Booth originally wrote the story as a standalone book, but once she got started knew that there was more of the story to tell.

So, the next installment of the series “Rocked in the Cradle of Coal,” will be released in February.

Booth told an audience of about 20 people that although the book was written in about six months, her research spanned more than 30 years.

“My mother was aging and I thought I have to start writing these stories down, saving these stories, somehow preserving the memories,” she said. “I started interviewing my mother 30 years ago. That’s when I started collecting information.”

If someone had a story to tell about the mines, Booth was willing to listen and document it.

“What really amazed me is that they had a great time,” she said. “What emerged from all the hardship they went through was a lot of funny stories and a lot of laughter. It wasn’t all misery and coal dust. These were stories I knew my children would enjoy.”

She knew it was a winner when one day, home sick from school, her youngest daughter asked to listen to tapes of her grandmother.

“That’s one of the first times I thought, ‘I better start writing this down and making this into a book,’” Booth said. “Because, as you know, cassette tapes don’t last forever and even CDs are good for about seven years. Books last forever.”

Audience member Peter Gagliardi pointed out that although mining families appreciated their lives, they also faced many challenges.

“My grandfather abused alcohol. There were the Molly Maguires, labor unions,” he said. “It wasn’t always a nice story.”

Booth acknowledged that children in mining families did face many unique challenges. She said some of those challenges would be addressed in her upcoming book.

Gagliardi added that many previous generations were reluctant to share their stories, so the book and the research behind it provided a valuable perspective on the life of miners in the early 1900s.

Booth read an excerpt from her book, which described her main character Katie, who peeled potatoes each evening for her family’s dinner.

One Thanksgiving, she was invited to her best friend’s house to peel potatoes and share their holiday meal.

The friend’s family had more money than Katie’s family, and they served a variety of desserts.

It was the first time that Katie got to have dessert.

When she brought her mother a sample of cakes and pies, it was her first time eating dessert, even though she was over 30 years old.

Katie, based upon one of Booth’s relatives, learned much about mining and about life, as she was peeling potatoes in preparation for the family’s dinner.

Janint Young, originally from Mexico, heard about the book signing event on Facebook.

Young, who recently moved to the area from Utah, said she wanted to learn more about the history of anthracite mining.

Young said she liked the style of the book, which was both interesting and historical.

“I don’t usually like fiction,” she said.

During a question-and-answer period, Booth said that the theme of the book was that miners, in spite of challenges and poverty they faced, persevered and left a legacy for future generations.

“Never quit on a bad day. Tomorrow everything could turn around,” she said.