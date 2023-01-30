🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Many PPL customers throughout the regional have reported receiving unexpectedly high utility bills, including State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.

The bills have left some wondering how their bills can be so high and struggling to contact the utility.

Pashinski, R-Wilkes-Barre, said he received a PPL bill that was for two to three times what it normally is. In addition, he has received more than two dozen calls from constituents who have gotten the bills and were shocked.

“Customers have told me that the high bills they received reflected usage that they have never reached,” Pashinski said.

Pashinski said he reached out to the Public Utility Commission to inform the agency about the PPL bills. He said the PUC told him that utility companies can estimate customers’ bills based on past usage.

Alana Roberts, regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities, said customers have a right to expect excellent service from PPL Electric Utilities.

“For some of our customers, a billing issue and long wait times at the call center mean we have fallen short in delivering that excellent service,” Roberts said. “We apologize to anyone who was affected.

“At the same time, a separate issue — high energy prices — also is causing concern for our customers. We understand these concerns, and we are taking steps to help people who are affected.”

Roberts explained that some PPL customers received estimated bills, based on historical use. She said this issue involved bills sent from Dec. 20, 2022, through Jan. 9, 2023.

Roberts said PPL has taken steps to resolve this problem:

• PPL has fixed the technical issue that caused it.

• If customers’ bills were based on estimates that wound up being higher or lower than their actual usage, PPL adjusted their next bills so they only pay for the electricity they use.

• PPL is adding more agents at its Call Center.

• PPL continues to offer payment plans and assistance for customers who are struggling to pay their bill.

“We’re also planning additional actions to support our customers and expect to provide an update to all customers in the coming days,” Roberts said.

Pashinski said he told some of the customers he spoke to pay what they normally pay each month and include a note with the payment.

“The note should explain that they intend to pay the bill in full, but that this dramatic increase is well beyond their means,” Pashinski said. “Many told me they were shocked when they opened their bills.

“That’s why I reached out to the PUC.”

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said she has heard from constituents as well regarding excessively high PPL bills.

“People have enough problems coping with higher costs for most of their household needs without this kind of scare,” Baker said. “I have spoken to the state Public Utility Commission and the Consumer Advocate and they are looking into the matter to determine whether PPL’s actions have been sufficient to correct the problem and whether any consequences are warranted for the difficulties customers have experienced.”

In addition, Baker said customers have the right to pursue dispute resolution by filing a complaint with the PUC at — www.puc.pa.gov.

“This year, Pennsylvania’s regulations related to billing and payment practices are up for reauthorization, so we will also be examining any necessary changes through the legislative process,” Baker said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.