WILKES-BARRE — Most felony arson related charges were withdrawn against James M. Havens, 36, who was charged by Newport Township police with setting three fires that turned into wildfires in April.

Havens, of Overlook Drive, Newport Township, was charged after firefighters responded to three fires in the Bare Ass Beach area on April 24. Bare Ass Beach is a water filled former coal pit.

Havens, who was a volunteer firefighter in Newport Township, claimed he discovered the fires and guided firefighters into the wilderness. It took firefighters nearly three hours to extinguish the three wildfires, according to court records.

An investigation into the cause of the fires determined they were intentionally set.

During a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court, three felony counts each of arson and maliciously setting fire to forest, and two felony counts of risking a catastrophe were withdrawn against Havens.

Havens waived a single felony count of risking a catastrophe to county court.