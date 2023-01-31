🔊 Listen to this

A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough will be closed in order to make bridge deck repairs to the bridge that runs over State Route 6309.

There was no indication in a release sent out by PennDOT on Monday night as to how long the closure may last, only that it was a “temporary closure.”