🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown Tuesday announced that the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the “Code Blue” designation from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, due to severe cold temperatures.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre.

During a Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests’ arrival between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The city will assist with the administration of the program by making the determination of when a Code Blue is necessary, publicizing when it will be in effect, and having city personnel attempt to notify the homeless of the activation of a Code Blue.

A Code Blue will be initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more.

The public will also be notified of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program, or seeking more information about the program should contact — Keystone Mission by phone at 570-871-4795, Ex. 410, or by sending an email to [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.