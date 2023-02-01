🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Hanover Township man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he followed and robbed a man on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus on Lee Park Avenue last year.

Matthew E. Lange, 36, of Regal Street, got onto the bus near Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, and sat near the victim on April 29, according to court records.

Surveillance footage showed Lange staring at the victim’s pockets during the bus ride. When the victim got up to exit the bus near Lee Park Towers, Lange got up behind him and forcefully removed an envelope containing cash from the victim’s pocket, court records say.

The victim, who police said is a special needs person, struggled with Lange who fled around the bus and removed his clothes near a cemetery across the street from Lee Park Towers.

Police recovered camouflage pants, a bandana, a floss stick and a hat that were sent to the state police crime lab to extract DNA.

Meanwhile, Lange was arrested when police spotted him walking with a woman in the area of West Division Street and Carey Avenue on Jan. 3. Police were aware Lange was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant.

Police in court records say Lange was carrying two suspected heroin/fentanyl packets stamped with “Funky Monkey” with a monkey picture when he was detained Jan. 3.

While jailed at the county correctional facility, police served a search warrant on Lange for a sample of his DNA on Jan. 4, court records say.

DNA recovered from the clothing and floss stick allegedly matched Lange.

Lange was arraigned on two criminal complaints by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Central Court charging him with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment for the April 29 incident, and on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for the two monkey fentanyl/heroin packets. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.