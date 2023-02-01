🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Early Wednesday morning, a runaway truck carrying modular units, ignored warning signs posted on what is commonly known as Giants Despair and veered onto Lehigh Street before smashing through the debris of a garage at 59 South Walnut St.

Again.

This wasn’t the first time residents of Lehigh Street in Wilkes-Barre Township have heard a tractor-trailer rumble past their homes. On Nov. 9, 2022, a tractor-trailer took the same route and slammed into the then-standing garage of Bernadine Elick.

The latest incident has renewed concerns and outrage that nothing has been done to stop the large trucks from using Giants Despair, formerly Laurel Run Road, which leads to Northampton Street.

Elick, 90, was not at home, but her son, former Wilkes-Barre Township Police Chief Ron Smith, was at the scene and he said his mother may have had a premonition.

“My mother has been recovering from a recent health issue and she hasn’t been staying here at the house,” Smith said. “But she did stay here one night, but she called and said she couldn’t stay here anymore because she was afraid another truck would come down and hit her house.”

Smith said the debris from the Nov. 9 crash had not yet been cleared because the insurance claim has not been settled yet.

“Maybe that’s a good thing because the debris caused this truck to stop, or it could have continued down the hill into the house just below,” Smith said. “I lived here most of my life and nothing like this ever happened. Now we’ve had two almost exact same crashes just a couple months apart.”

Smith reiterated what many officials said in November — that truck drivers are using the wrong GPS site.

In November, Smith said he and others have raised concerns about the situation and despite warning signs that are ignored, truckers rely on their GPS for directions and alternate routes that send them down the steep hill that includes one turn known as “Devil’s Elbow.”

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Chief Will Clark said the operators of these truck continue to use “passenger car” level GPS to find the shortest routes to their destinations.

“And they end up, as in this case going down extremely steep hills, turning onto small alley ways and dead end roads, and using the neighborhood side streets of Georgetown as a runaway truck ramp,” Chief Clark said in November. “This is not acceptable.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.