Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver has won a decisive victory Tuesday in the special 27th District state Senate election over Democratic challenger Patricia Lawton of Columbia County.

Culver, 53, of Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, on Wednesday said she is excited for the opportunity to serve the district’s residents.

According to unofficial results, Culver received 24,462 votes (69.7%), to Lawton’s 10,643 votes (30.3%).

“I am honored by the support I received from people across the 27th District,” Culver said. “I’m committed to working with my colleagues to advance legislation and enact policies that will create more and better opportunities for workers, businesses and families across our commonwealth.”

Culver will serve the remainder of the term of former Sen. John Gordner, who stepped down late last year to accept a position in the office of President Pro Tempore Kim Ward. Culver’s Senate term will last until the end of November 2024.

Culver had represented the 108th Legislative District for 12 years and she won her seventh two-year term in November.

Sen. Ward (R-39) and Sen. Majority Leader Joe Pittman congratulated Culver.

“We are pleased to welcome Senator-elect Culver and look forward to working with her to advance policies and proposals that help Pennsylvania families,” Ward said. “Lynda’s experience from serving in the House and her second-to-none work ethic will be a real asset in the Senate.”

Once sworn into office, Culver will give Senate Republicans a 28-22 seat majority.

“State Senator-elect Culver is a welcome addition to our growing majority and we fully expect her to hit the ground running,” Pittman said. “She understands the legislative process, appreciates the importance of working together to accomplish a common goal and has worked hard to gain the trust of the people in the district she’ll serve.”

Culver will resign from her seat in the House prior to being sworn in to serve in the Senate. Culver is expected to be sworn into the Senate when it returns to session, which currently is scheduled for the last week in February.

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said she is pleased to have Culver joining her as a Senate colleague.

“My experience in working with her on various pieces of legislation is that she is serious about solving problems in practical and effective ways,” Baker said. “She earned a lot of respect in her House district for her commitment and compassion, and will bring those qualities to the state Senate. She connects well with people, and in turn they trust her to do what is right and prudent.”

Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas also congratulated Culver on her victory.

“She will serve the people of the 27th Senate District with honor and integrity, just as she did during her tenure in the House of Representatives,” Tabas said. “This victory was the result of great collaboration between the Chairs of the Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. They, along with the staff of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, contacted thousands of voters to ensure that our voters turned out for Lynda – both in person and through the mail.”

Culver added, “I want to thank all of the volunteers, county parties, and the PA GOP for their support. This victory would not be possible without them.”

27th Senatorial District

The 27th District includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties, and part of Luzerne County, including Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dorrance, Fairview, Hollenback, Huntington, Nescopeck, Rice, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf and Wright townships, and Conyngham, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola and Shickshinny boroughs.

