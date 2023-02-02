🔊 Listen to this

Jim Brogna, Allied Services Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development, said Allied is proud to be a sponsor of the inaugural 10-mile running event.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said he is excited to work with Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown on connecting the two cities.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown stands in front of committee members of The Wyoming Valley Run, a 10-mile run from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre. Mayor Brown said not only will the race end in Wilkes-Barre, but some of the money raised will go toward a second Special Needs Playground.

The inaugural 10-mile Wyoming Valley Run medal has been designed and was displayed at the press conference announcing the run.

At the conclusion of the press conference announcing a new 10-mile running event, runners took part in a 4.5-mile run shown here running on Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

PITTSTON — Running enthusiasts in Northeastern Pennsylvania have a new event to look forward to at the end of the summer when the Wyoming Valley Run, a 10-mile event from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 3, will be presented by Allied Services.

Race director Ben Robinson and his race committee gathered at the Tomato Bar in Pittston on Wednesday evening to announce the new event. Also on hand were Mayor Michael Lombardo of Pittston, where the race will begin, and Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre, where the race will end.

“This has been a project for a couple of years. We started first planning it in 2019, obviously it didn’t work out in 2020,” Robinson said, alluding to the COVID pandemic postponing the event. “Our first event will be Sept. 3, Labor Day weekend.”

Robinson said the 10-mile race would begin in Pittston, head over the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge into West Pittston and follow a route on the west side of the river down Wyoming Avenue, connecting the seven municipalities that tie Pittston and Wilkes-Barre together, making it a community event.

“Our goal is to give back to the runners and give back to the charities,” Robinson added. “We have five local charities that we will be donating to: Candy’s Place, Camp Freedom, Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground, Shop with a Cop and Northeast Sight Services.”

Robinson envisions the inaugural race to have approximately 1,000 to 1,500 runners with a goal of 5,000 to 10,000 runners.

Jim Brogna, vice president of Strategic Partnership Development at Allied Services, who is also a running enthusiast, is excited about the new event.

“On behalf of our 3,000 employees at Allied Services, our thousands of patients and residence, who strive for the greatest independence every single day,” Brogna said. “We are proud to be a part of this event that is truly going to be a special event for people with all abilities. It’s going be people who are training to participate in an extraordinary distance, double-digit miles, and also help some amazing charities.”

Brogna said the 10-mile run would be a transformative event that will combine the municipalities along the parade route working together, along with runners of all abilities, walkers, veterans, those with limb loss and visually impaired runners.

Mayor Lombardo is also excited about the run that will tie his city to the city of Wilkes-Barre.

“Whenever we can do things together I’m always thrill about doing that,” Lombardo said. “I think both of our cities are on a wonderful trajectory and are going places and doing things. I want to acknowledge this great committee (The Wyoming Valley Run), I want to acknowledge Ben Robinson, Jim Brogna and this is a really good committee and this is a wonderful celebration of so many good things in northeastern Pennsylvania.”

“We’re excited for several reasons,” Mayor Brown said. “One, naturally we are going to end the race in our beautiful city. Secondly, through the wonderful cooperation of our committee, the Special Needs Playground committee will be getting some of the financial resources to build our second park at The Bog in Wilkes-Barre. This is going to be wonderful.”

Brown added that the 10-mile event would be an amazing start of something for years to come.

Robinson concluded the press conference by adding that $23,000 has been raised from sponsors.

Robinson and other runners ran a 4.5-mile run at the conclusion of the press conference beginning and ending at the Tomato Bar.