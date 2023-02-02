🔊 Listen to this

This week’s installment of Bill Corcoran Jr.’s #OnTheStacks Podcast is one that will touch many families.

For Episode 145, Corcoran sat down in the blu door FINANCIAL studio with Aaron Bruch and John Phillips, co-founders of Parlor Beverages — an episode he said may leave audiences laughing as well as crying.

More than just the story of successful local entrepreneurs, it’s a powerful tale of how business leaders with social consciousness can create positive results for the community at large, as the Parlor guys are looking to do for mental health issues.

“These guys have purpose and that’s what it takes to be successful. They’re not just slinging a product to make a profit. It’s much deeper than that,” Corcoran said. “They’re building a great company while simultaneously having a real impact on our community with their mental health initiative.”

Breaking Benjamin bassist/vocalist Bruch, and longtime music industry friend Phillips, are on a mission to leave a legacy for future generations by building a lifestyle brand based around the nostalgia of root beer.

In this episode, they share their music industry origin stories and experiences. Phillips has managed tours for artists like Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy, Ice-T, Body Count, and Breaking Benjamin.

They also talk with Corcoran about breaking advertising boundaries with edgy messaging, being a voice for mental health, selling a product that creates a memorable experience, and crowdfunding for startups.

It is a deeply personal episode.

“Watching the way that my mom struggled with her mental health, and didn’t get the help that she necessarily needed, and knowing that there are people out there who are going through that … if we through this company can help them get to some of the stuff that they need, I feel like it’s our responsibility,” Bruch said, describing how he hopes to help de-stigmatize the words “mental health issue.”

“There are people that say, ‘there’s nothing wrong with my brain, there’s nothing wrong with me,’” Bruch said. “It shouldn’t be that way.”

The power of that message resonated with Corcoran.

“I like what they’re doing. It’s something I can get behind and I think more people should know about it too,” he said.

“I think our country, and the world in general, has a much bigger mental health crisis than what society or most people want you to believe. With my platform (the podcast) I feel it is necessary to bring awareness to topics like this to help those who may need it most, because you never know, maybe someday, you or someone you love, might need the help too,” Corcoran added.

Bruch and Phillips also discussed with Corcoran the concepts that have made Parlor a successful endeavor with a growing, loyal following.

“People don’t want to buy a ticket because they want to hear a song. They don’t want to buy a root beer bottle because they just want to drink root beer. They don’t want to listen to your show because they want to hear who the guy is for chit-chat. People these days, especially since COVID, are looking for an experience, or a moment,” Phillips said.

“It’s those things that impact us as individuals, that essentially embody what it is that we do.”

Roger DuPuis is News Editor of the Times Leader.