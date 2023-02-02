🔊 Listen to this

Johnson College President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Leonard discusses the programs to be offered and other details about the school’s first-ever satellite campus, opening this fall in Hazle Township.

Johnson College Vice-President of enrollment and Student Affairs Bill Burke pokes through some signs set up for a media event to answer questions about the school’s new Hazleton area campus opening this fall in Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township.

HAZLE TWP. — Scranton-based Johnson College announced big news Wednesday: The opening of its first-ever satellite campus, in Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township. But two unrelated questions popped up as politicians, business leaders and college bigwigs took turns touting the development.

“Giants or Eagles?”

“Do you know how to use the trade tools sitting on two tables flanking the podium?”

College President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Leonard opened by admitting she was a big New York Giants fan taking a lot of joy in the new location for the school, burnished with the added news Wednesday that Tom Brady — long-time nemesis of Big Blue — announced “he’s retiring for what, the second or third time?”

Johnson, she said, was founded in 1912 and strives to train students in skills needed by area businesses. The main campus offers 17 associate degrees and 4 academic certifications, and currently is serving about 500 students. The Hazle Township satellite is leasing about 15,000 square feet in a building recently purchased by Can Do, Inc., the Hazleton area’s economic development agency. Dubbed the Can Do Training Center, the space previously housed a McCann School of Business & Technology center — as demonstrated by a sign still outside the front door.

“For decades, Can Do worked to bring a trade school to the Hazleton Area,” Can Do President and CEO Joseph Lettiere said. The organization isn’t in the training business, he added, but does believe “it’s important for Can Do to provide a link to trainers.”

Can Do has been “looking for a champion” in setting up a training school, he added, “and we certainly found that champion in Katie.” The building has additional space for potential expansion if Johnson College needs it, and Can Do owns adjacent property if necessary.

State Republican Sen. David Argall, of the 29th legislative district, opened by pointing to the table of power tools and other trade implements on his left and admitting “I don’t know how to use those things.” Noting he has taught college courses, he said he tells students “we don’t need many poli-sci majors.” He pointed to the tables full of tools. “We need more of these. These jobs today are incredibly important.”

State Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, followed up by also pointing to the tools and humble bragging that unlike Argall “I know how to use some of these,” adding that he had studied electrical work and wired his own house. He echoed the high demand for the job training Johnson will provide at the location, and ended by saying “I’m an Eagles fan, go Birds!”

“I should have cut the mic,” Leonard quipped with a laugh.

Johnson College Board of Directors Chairman Patrick Dietz opened his remarks by spreading arms towards both tables of trade tools and insisting “I think I know how to use most of of these things,”(brief pause) “until my wife says it’s time to call someone.”

Dietz cited the college’s 110 years of having a real impact on employment and the economy in Scranton, and predicted similar impact to the Hazleton region.

The new satellite is expecting about 30 students for the first semester this fall, Vice President of Enrollment Bill Burke said. It will be offering academic certifications in welding technology, industrial technology and building & property maintenance, an an associate degree in electrical construction technology. Continuing education certificates will be available a well, including for medical assistant, computer user support and security specialist, and class A Commercial Drivers License training. Students will be able to complete all programs and certificates at the Hazle Township campus.

Leonard said additional offerings will be determined by working with area employers to see where the training needs are.

Tuition is currently $18,000 per semester, Leonard said, but most students receive some form of financial aid. Job markets are so tight, Burke said, some employers are paying for the additional training offered by Johnson College. Burke said the campus will hire two full-time staff and two full-time faculty, and that the support services available at the Scranton main campus will be provided at the new satellite.

