WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown made it official Thursday — he will seek a second term.

“With excitement, respect, and humility, I announce my intention to run for re-election as mayor,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to have served as your mayor over the past three years, and hope to continue to serve you in a second term.”

Brown said he feels it is his duty to act and serve in the best interests of the residents of the City of Wilkes-Barre.

“With this in mind, there is much work to be done,” Brown said. “Together, we have worked hard to address many issues during my first term in office.”

Brown said his administration has made major investments in purchasing new equipment for the Department of Public Works, new vehicles, body cameras, and firearms for the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, and state of the art firefighting equipment for the Fire Department.

“Much has been accomplished — financial stability, repairs and repaving of neighborhood roads, new businesses calling our city home,” Brown said. “And $7.1 million dollars allocated from the American Rescue Plan funding has benefited the needy, our neighborhoods and businesses. However, much more remains to be done.”

Brown “respectfully asked” for the support of voters “to continue moving our city forward.”

He added, “Together, we can work to promote a dynamic city we can all be proud to call home.”

The Pennsylvania Primary will be held Tuesday, May 16.

