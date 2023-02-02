🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A certified public accountant in the Greater Hazleton Area benefited by not having a criminal history.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said he was limited under guidelines when he sentenced Robert M. Moore, 43, to two years probation for criminal mischief related to intentionally causing financial loss to the non-profit Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization. Moore pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge Dec. 22 when prosecutors withdrew a felony theft count.

Moore was a volunteer accountant for the non-profit organization until he resigned in mid-July 2017.

State police at Hazleton in court records said Moore set up the non-profit’s PayPal account as a personal account and used the organization’s finances for personal expenses totaling $3,624 from February 2016 until his resignation.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said Moore previously paid restitution to the amount he was accused of stealing but the current executive director of Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship said in court the amount stolen was much higher.

State police initiated an investigation when the executive director in 2017 requested financial records from Moore and his wife. When she received the records, she noticed missing scholarship request forms and discrepancies how the non-profit’s funds were spent.

After state police investigators received the non-profit’s records from Community Bank, they found transactions not authorized by the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization.

Several unauthorized transactions that totaled $3,624 were Amazon purchases, petty cash withdrawals, payment to a band that played at a function not linked to the non-profit, and a $1,001.01 payment to Moore’s accounting firm, Moore & Associates, P.C.

The executive director told investigators Moore was a volunteer accountant for the organization and was not permitted to pay himself, court records say.

During the sentencing hearing, the executive director said the misuse of the organization’s funds caused several recipients of scholarships to incur unnecessary interest on their college loans. She said when Moore resigned, there was only $30 in the organization’s bank account.

McLaughlin said the financial harm suffered by the organization is much more than the $3,624 that the investigation uncovered but since Moore did not have a previous criminal records, sentencing guidelines called for probation.

Vough also ordered Moore to perform 50 hours of community service and not be affiliated with any non-profit organization.