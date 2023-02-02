🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man who admitted to sexually assaulting a girl and sending her multiple lewd pictures and text messages was sentenced to spend up to 14 years in state prison Thursday.

Richard Thomas Bonk, 47, of South Prospect Street, opted to remain quiet when he appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to be sentenced on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation of child sexual abuse materials and corruption of minors. Bonk pled guilty to the charges Oct. 12.

County detectives and Larksville police arrested Bonk in June 2021 after the girl’s grandmother discovered nude pictures of a woman on the child’s cellular phone, according to court records.

A forensic extraction of the girl’s cellular phone resulted in a series of sexual type text messages between Bonk and the girl, including Bonk sending pictures of naked woman and soliciting nude pictures of the girl, court records say.

During an interview at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center, court records say, the girl said Bonk sexually assaulted her inside his house as his wife slept.

Vough sentenced Bonk to seven to 14 years in state prison and also ordered him to register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop said in court the girl was 10-years-old when Bonk began sending her sexual type text messages.