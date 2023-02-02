🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they allege set fire to a Dana Street residence where he was evicted several months ago.

James Kendreth, 37, address listed as homeless, ignited a mattress inside his former bedroom at 161 Dana St. just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

The homeowner told police he evicted Kendreth in October.

Police said Kendreth was arrested about a block away on Hazle Street carrying a back pack that contained a small propane tank and torch, court records say.

City firefighters assisted by Kingston/Forty Fort firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Kendreth was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of arson and one count each of burglary and reckless burning. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $175,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A neighbor called the homeowner when he spotted Kendreth entering 161 Dana St. and heard items being smashed. Kendreth came outside and sat on steps where he pointed and yelled at children walking to school.

Kendreth reentered the house when the homeowner arrived.

The homeowner told police a bedroom where Kendreth slept was filled with smoke and quickly got his six dogs outside before finding Kendreth in a first floor bathroom.

Kendreth walked out the front door as firefighters arrived.

Police arrested Kendreth in the area of Dana and Hazle streets where he was found with the propane bottle and torch in a back pack, court records say.

A city fire inspector determined a mattress was set on fire.