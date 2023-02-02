🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The new Pizza Hut has opened in Kingston.

Arpita Patel, owner/manager, said the restaurant opened on Wednesday at 750 Wyoming Ave., in the Kingston Village Shopping Center, which also houses several other businesses, including Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Dollar General, First National Community Bank, Subway, Beijing Chinese and Japanese Restaurant, Dollar General, Allied Services and Dragon Knight Games.

Patel said the restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Patel said the restaurant serves take-out orders and delivery service within a 3- to 4-mile radius.

