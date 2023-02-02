🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) Thursday named Jennifer Warabak of Avoca as its new executive director.

Warabak fills the post that became open in November with the passing of her predecessor, Gene Brady, who led the community action non-profit agency for more than four decades.

Judge Hugh F. Mundy, president of CEO Board of Directors, announced the board’s decision. He said the board was especially pleased to name a woman from within the organization to the position.

“Jennifer brings a skill set and commitment to the mission of CEO that are second to none and a respect for people and work ethic that are apparent to all who work with her,” Mundy said.

Warabak had been serving as Acting Executive Director with the recommendation of Brady and approval of the Board since October 2022. She began her career at CEO as an intern while studying at College Misericordia. Upon graduation from there in 2002, she became a full time employee.

“No one person can accomplish CEO’s mission, but it became clear to the Board during its search that CEO is in good hands — in terms of leadership, senior management and dedicated staff,” Mundy said. “During this transition CEO never lost sight of fact that its mission continues and that the need of those it serves is paramount and must be met.”

Warabak said she “recognizes the important task before her and that she’ll be trying to fill a big pair of shoes in succeeding Gene Brady.”

“He and the dedicated team he assembled over his time at CEO has made the organization an integral part of northeastern Pennsylvania in serving the hungry, needy and elderly people of Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming and Susquehanna counties,” Warabak said. “Our mantra — ‘People Helping People’ — is not just a slogan for what all of us at CEO strive for daily. It’s a way of life that our employees put first in their hearts and minds as we do our tasks.”

Warabak added, “I will aim to have us continue to instill that helping spirit in all CEO’s endeavors.”

