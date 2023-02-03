🔊 Listen to this

Two men and one woman are seeking appointed to fill the vacancy on the Wyoming Area School Board: Ryan Foy, Nick DeAngelo and Patricia Morgan.

In a letter of interest, Morgan pointed out she has “been actively involved” in the district for 40 years. She’s a 1969 graduate with two children who also graduated from the district, and she and her husband have lived in the district since 1976.

“Through my children’s attendance, I served on various parent committees and boards” including sports, arts and other volunteer organizations. An Exeter resident, she adds that she volunteers in other organizations in the borough.

The letter from Foy, of West Pittston, notes he’s a 1993 graduate with two children, one Wyoming Area class of 2022 and the other class of 2023. Foy worked “as one of the original members” of the district police department, as a borough emergency services dispatcher and police officer, as a corrections officer and deputy warden in the Adams County prison and as deputy sheriff and deputy chief with the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department.

He notes his work as an Emergency Medical Technician with the West Pittston Ambulance Association beginning at age 16 and as a lifetime member of the West Pittston Hose Company Number One. Ryan promised he has “no hidden agendas.”

DeAngelo’s letter offered no information beyond his interest in filling the post made vacant when Paul Porfirio resigned due to health reasons. The district provided copies of the three letters upon request. The board has scheduled a special meeting Feb. 7 to vote on the candidates. If a majority cannot agree on one within 30 days of Porfirio’s Jan. 24 resignation, the decision would go to a Luzerne County judge.

The person chosen would fill the seat to the start of December, when the board holds the state-required annual re-organization meeting. A 2-year seat will be added to the primary ballot this spring and to the general election ballot this November to fill the other two years remaining on Porfirio’s term.

