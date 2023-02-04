🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — At Friday’s meeting of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association at City Hall, Mayor George Brown offered a comprehensive report of, as he said, “many good things going on in the city.”

One of those good things dealt with the recent purchase of several buildings on West Market Street, from the Abide Coffee Shop building to M. Abraham Rug Importers.

“Those buildings have been purchased,” Mayor Brown said. “The future of Wilkes-Barre is bright.”

Larry Newman, executive director at Diamond City Partnership, also addressed the downtown group, and he said the properties at 33 and 35 West Market St. (whose ground floor storefronts are currently occupied by M. Abraham) were both sold to HK PA Properties LLC on Dec. 8, 2022 — 33 West Market sold for $125,000 and 35 West Market sold for $515,000.

Newman said the property at 25 West Market St., which was previously owned by the Sartorio family, was sold to Aria Real Estate on Dec. 28, 2022 for $150,000. The Sartorio & Sons Barber Shop has moved to Route 315.

Newman said the property at 23 West Market St. (whose ground floor storefront is occupied by Abide Coffee House) had not changed ownership as of the date of the most recent updates to publicly available property information. The listed owner of 23 West Market St. is Aria Real Estate, but reports are that it has been sold.

Newman said he expects the buildings to be used as retail space on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors. Another building in that stretch, which includes offices of Family Services Association of NEPA, has not been sold, Newman said.

Newman also announced that Chase Bank will occupy the space formerly occupied by City Market on Public Square.

This is the second financial institution to move into the downtown in the last week. Fidelity Bank announced last week that it will move into the former Community Bank building on North Franklin Street. Last year, Community Bank moved to its two building on Liberty Plaza near Mohegan Sun Arena.

Mayor Brown also announced that the city will build a second special needs playground — this one at “The Bog” — home of Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball. Located off of Dewey Lane, Brown said the second special needs playground will feature equipment for children with special needs.

The mayor also announced that the city will build a facility adjacent to the first special needs program in Kirby Park, which opened in late 2022. Brown said the facility will have bathrooms and showers for children with special needs.

That park was built with private donations and the total cost was $600,000.

“Several parents came to me with this request, informing me that sometimes they have to hurry their children back to their vehicles to take care of them,” Brown said. “We felt this facility is very much needed.”

Brown noted that he has “a soft spot” for two groups — special needs children and people in the military or those who have served.

And while on the subject of Kirby Park, Brown also revealed that the city will remove the large speed bumps on the road that leads from Market Street to the parking lot.

“They will be taken out,” Brown said.

Mayor Brown also announced that the city will build seven pickleball courts in South Wilkes-Barre at the Nathan Gray Memorial Park.

The playground at Barney Farms Park was a favorite of Nathan Gray, who died on Jan. 6 from cancer.

Only 8, Nathan attained larger-than-life status for how he handled himself through the treatments and surgeries following his diagnosis at the age of 2 of a rare form of kidney cancer. His family opened his world to the public on the “Nathan the Superhero” Facebook page.

“Nathan would visit that park quite often when he was feeling well enough to do that,” Brown said. “Nathan’s favorite color was orange, so most of the equipment will be orange.”

Brown added that all city playgrounds will be adding equipment for children with special needs.

