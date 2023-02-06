🔊 Listen to this

Andrew Yee, from left, Domenic Salerni and Nathan Schram of Attacca Quartet accept the award for best chamber music/small ensemble performance for “Shaw: Evergreen” while Malcolm Jamal-Warner looks on at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce, left, accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. James Corden looks on from right.

Michael Romanowski accepts the award for best engineered album, classical for “Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Sam Smith performs “Unholy” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Cari B presents the award for best rap album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Bonnie Raitt, left, and Mick Fleetwood perform “Songbird” during a tribute to the late singer Christine McVie at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, left, presents the award for best Orchestral Performance of “Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman” to Michael Repper at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Alphabet Rockers pose in the press room with the award for best children’s music album for “The Movement” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Cardi B comes on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Latonia Moore, from left, Walter Russell III, and David Frost pose in the press room with the award for best opera recording for “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Larry Jenkins Jr., center right, of the Tennessee State University Marching Band accepts the award for best roots gospel album for “The Urban Hymnal” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Sir the Baptist, left, embraces Larry Jenkins Jr. of the Tennessee State University Marching Band while walking on stage to accept the award for best roots gospel album for “The Urban Hymnal” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Cardi B, right, presents the award for best rap album to Kendrick Lamar for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

