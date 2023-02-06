🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Council will meet in work session Tuesday night to review the agenda for Thursday night’s regular session.

Council is expected to vote on the second reading of ordinance to make the city’s sticker system a permanent one.

At council’s last meeting, council approved Mayor George Brown’s proposal to give residents the option of using small 15-gallon blue bags that cost $1.25 each, or the stickers, that sell for $2 each and can be attached to any garbage bag.

The ordinance — “Litter and Disposal” — will be voted on Thursday night.

Also on the work session agenda will be a resolution approving the transfer of a liquor license from Plains Township to El Tikal Mexican Restaurant & Bar LLC, 401 J. Campbell Collins Drive.

Also to be discussed is a resolution to award a contract to Titan Tree Service, lowest responsible bidder, for $103,590 for tree trimming along Solomon Creek.

Another resolution to be considered is to authorize the purchase equipment to upgrade the video surveillance system in and around City Hall. The purchase price for the upgrade is $22,438.44.

At the last council meeting, on a 4-0 vote, council approved amending the city’s “Litter and Disposal” ordinance. Council Chair Mike Belusko and council members Beth McBride, Bill Barrett and John Marconi voted for the amendment. Council member Tony Brooks was not present.

In February 2022, the city changed from bags to stickers on a temporary basis, citing production shortages and supply issues with the large blue bags normally used for garbage collection.

“We can’t get a sufficient amount of the large blue bags to take care of the city’s needs,” Brown said last month.

The meetings begin at 6 p.m.

