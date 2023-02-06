🔊 Listen to this

WILLIAMSPORT — Stating that he aims to build on his 30 years of service to the community and to improve quality of life for residents, former four-term Congressman and former U.S. Attorney Tom Marino announced Monday that he will run for Lycoming County District Attorney.

It would mark Marino’s return to a post he held for more than a decade in the 1990s. He would replace outgoing District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner, who is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas.

A lifelong Lycoming resident, Marino, 70, has been a tireless community leader, a conservative standard-bearer in Washington and a crime-busting federal prosecutor.

“Serving Lycoming County as District Attorney was truly an honor, and unbeknownst to me at the time, it was the launchpad for my 30-year career,” Marino said. “Of all my roles in public service, the job of District Attorney was by far my favorite because it had so much meaningful impact on the community.”

Marino’s said his top priority, if elected, is to make communities across Lycoming County safer.

“Lycoming County is a great place to live and raise a family. But it is not immune to the rise in crime that many are seeing in their communities,” Marino said. “Our hometowns are under attack — crime is skyrocketing, drugs are making their way into our neighborhoods, and residents don’t feel as safe today as they once did.”

Marino pledged a tough-on-crime approach by prosecuting offenders to the fullest extent of the law.

Political observers have suggested that Marino’s name-recognition and past successes in elected office will likely make him the front-runner in the contest for DA.

“Simply put, Tom Marino is the best person for the job of District Attorney,” said Lycoming Republican Committeewoman Carol Sides. “There is nobody with better experience, and beyond just his resume, Tom has dedicated his life to serving the people of Lycoming County. I have no doubt he’ll stand far above any potential challengers and easily win election in November.”

Marino is the first candidate to announce for the DA’s position. The Republican Primary is set for Tuesday, May 16, and the general election Nov. 7.

About Tom Marino

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Marino graduated with honors from both Williamsport Area Community College and Lycoming College.

Upon receiving his Juris Doctor from Dickinson College of Law, he spent some time in private practice.

In 1990, Marino was elected Lycoming County District Attorney, where he tried dozens of notable cases.

Marino was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in 2002 and then elected to the U.S. Congress in 2011, where he served four terms. He was a member of the House Judiciary, Foreign Affairs, and Homeland Security committees and elected Vice President of NATO.

Marino and his wife, Edith, live in Williamsport where they raised two adopted children, Chloe and Victor.

You can learn more about Marino’s race for District Attorney at — TomMarinoForDA.com.

