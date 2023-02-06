🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — State Rep. Jim Haddock congratulated several fire companies and emergency medical services within the 118th Legislative District on Monday on receiving grant funding to continue to support their ability to provide emergency response, support and treatment.

“Our first responders answer the call every day and go above and beyond to keep our communities safe,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “I am pleased to see these companies receive this essential funding so they can do everything necessary to protect us and provide emergency aid.”

Haddock said the grants awarded locally included:

Luzerne County

• Avoca Hose Company No. 1, $14,808; Avoca Ambulance Association – EMS – $10,000.

• Dupont Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, $11,861.

• Duryea — Excelsior Hose Company No. 2, $14,317; Germania Hose Company, $14,808.

• Laflin Volunteer Fire Department, $13,335.

• Pittston — Eagle Hose Company No. 1, $26,063; Greater Pittston Ambulance & Rescue Association EMS, $30,000.

• Hughestown Hose Company No. 1, $14,071; Hughestown Hose Company No. 1 EMS, $10,000.

• Jenkins Township Volunteer Hose Company, $11,861.

• Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department, $14,071; Pittston Township Ambulance Association EMS, $10,000.

• West Pittston Hose Company No. 1, $13,335.

Haddock also announced several grants for Lackawanna County.

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.

Eligible projects in accordance with the 2022-23 program include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for constructions savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction.

All fire companies, emergency medical services, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.

