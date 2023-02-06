🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Some employees of the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority will be working out of a new building this summer.

Jim Tomaine, executive director, said Monday the WVSA has purchased the building at 1280 Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, the former home of a Fred Schuler auto dealership.

Tomaine said the WVSA bought the building in 2022 for $630,000 and is investing another $1 to 1.2 million to renovate the facility and the 8-plus acre site.

“We are calling this our Field Services Building,” Tomaine said. “There will be 20 employees there when it opens in June or July and another 20 when it is fully operational.”

Tomaine said employees working out of there will be responsible for small construction projects, catch basins and more. He said the building will also store manholes and other equipment for WVSA.

“We needed the additional space because of the growth in equipment we now have to maintain our system,” Tomaine said. “The building also gives us a location out of the flood plain, which would be valuable for emergency services.

The authority also announced that it will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. to offer an update on WVSA’s Regional Stormwater Management Program and the “rain tax.”

The meeting is scheduled for the WVSA main building, 1000 Wilkes-Barre St., Hanover Township.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.