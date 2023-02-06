🔊 Listen to this

In celebration of Black History Month, King’s College is hosting three events that are free and open to the community through the month of February. These events are sponsored by the College’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Programs.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Widmann Art Gallery, the African American Evolution of Music will examine the role of music as a form of expression, from slavery until now. Accompanied by music, participants can walk around each display to see photos of rhythm and music.

On Monday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Burke Auditorium, William G. McGowan School of Business, King’s College will present “The Wiz,” a 1978 musical fantasy film directed by Sidney Lumet and produced by Robert Cohen. A reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s children’s classic, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the film features an entirely African American cast. Loosely adapted from the 1974 Broadway musical of the same name, the film follows the adventures of Dorothy (Diana Ross), a young Harlem schoolteacher who is whisked away to The Land of Oz, an urban fantasy land resembling a magical version of New York City.

Rounding out the month on Monday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, there will be a presentation from a keynote speaker as well as networking opportunities and live music. The evening will also include food, photos and bingo.

These events are presented alongside several internal campus programs. Additional details will be made available closer to each event at kings.edu/life_at_kings. Questions may be directed to Jasmine Giddings, director of the Office of Multicultural and International Student Programs, at [email protected]