WILKES-BARRE — City police advise anyone who shopped at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street to monitor and review their accounts as a skimming device was placed on a credit card terminal.

Police suspect two men, they described as Hispanics, were involved.

The credit card skimming device was discovered Monday at about 12:30 p.m.

The two men were last seen walking north on South Main Street when the device was discovered. Both were described as having medium builds and in their 30s wearing puffy jackets and dark clothing. One had a New York winter jacket and the other had a black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200.