SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced in federal court to serve 30 months in prison on charges that he committed mail and wire fraud and identity theft related to pandemic unemployment fraud.

Julio Pozo Gonzalez, 30, had previously pleaded guilty in July of 2021 to conspiring to commit male and wire fraud, as well as aggravated identity theft, after he and several co-conspirators used stolen identification information to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

A release issued Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam of the Middle District of Pennsylvania said that the charges date back to a period from July 2020 through February 2021.

According to the release, a traffic stop conducted by state troopers on Pozo Gonzalez on Feb. 20, 2021 led to a search of the vehicle, which uncovered a black bag under the driver’s seat containing 17 U.S. bank debit cards and more than $3,000.

A subsequent investigation and interview with Pozo Gonzalez revealed that the debit cards and identities associated with each were stolen by Pozo Gonzalez with the intent to use them to apply for pandemic unemployment benefits.

A total of $269,777 in fraudulent benefits were found to have been deposited into the 17 accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s release.

Pozo Gonzalez was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $267,777 in restitution by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.