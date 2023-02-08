🔊 Listen to this

Magisterial District Judge Matt Christopher announced Tuesday his bid for reelection in District Court 11-3-01.

“The community trusted me with this responsibility, and I know of no better way to keep repaying their trust than through my ongoing dedication to this office,” Christopher said in a press release issued Tuesday night. “It’s an honor and duty I don’t take lightly.”

Christopher was first elected to the Magisterial District Court in 2017, after 12 years as a branch manager for PNC Bank in Mocanaqua.

District Court 11-3-01 is based in Shickshinny and encompasses Conyngham, Fairmount, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Nescopeck, Ross, Salem and Union townships and Nescopeck, New Columbus and Shickshinny boroughs.

A 1994 graduate of Kutztown University, Christopher moved to Shickshinny in 2005 and currently resides in Mocanaqua.

“Like so many who appear before me, I’m a member of this community, and my first priority is upholding a court governed by fairness and respect for all,” Christopher said.

In his press release, Christopher noted the over 15,000 dockets he’s processed since becoming magistrate, overseeing thousands of cases ranging from traffic violations to arraignments and hearings for criminal proceedings. He’s also officiated over 120 weddings in the community.

In addition to his post as District Judge, Christopher is also a member of the Sylvania Lodge in Shickshinny, serving on the Lodge’s Board of Directors and also as Blood Club Chairman, helping to organize blood drives in partnership with the American Red Cross.