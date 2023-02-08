🔊 Listen to this

The Edwardsville Borough Police Department is looking for a man they say was involved in a felony retail theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Monday.

Police identified Michael Valtion, 63, of Harding as a suspect in the theft, which the police department initially released information about on Monday.

Valtion has been described as 5-foot-10 and roughly 155 pounds. He was last seen driving a black Ford Taurus.

Court documents filed Tuesday indicate that Valtion has been charged with retail theft, a third-degree felony.

A second individual believed to be involved in the theft has not yet been identified by Edwardsville police.

Police have cautioned the public not to approach Valtion if they see him, but to instead call 911.