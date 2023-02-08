🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After eight years of legal wrangling, COVID-19 delays and a lengthy trial, a Pennsylvania judge handed down what could be a transformative ruling Tuesday regarding state money for public education, siding with advocacy organizations, individuals and school districts — including Wilkes-Barre Area — that had joined to sue the state with a claim that the current funding system violates the state Constitution.

“Today’s decision declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional is a historic victory,” Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello said via email after the ruling. “It is a historic victory for not only the students of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District and our community, but for all students in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The court recognized that education is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Pennsylvania Constitution to all children—and that this right has been denied in low-wealth districts like the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

“In addition, the court recognized that our schools require additional state funding to meet our constitution’s mandate—a comprehensive, effective, and contemporary public education. Which is what we, as educators, advocate for – that all students can learn and succeed when given the proper resources.”

Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer issued an expansive written ruling nearly 800 pages long siding firmly with those who filed the suit. She cited publicly stated stances on the importance of funding education throughout the state’s history, including from among the state’s earliest founders.

But while Jubelirer agreed funding is inadequate, the Associated Press noted she did not direct the Legislature on how much state aid to distribute or how. Rather, she wrote that the court is in “uncharted territory with this landmark case” and left it to the governor, lawmakers and the school districts that sued to come up with a plan to address the constitutional violations. She gave no deadline.

Wilkes-Barre Area Solicitor Ray Wendolowski called the decision “monumental” and conceded that an appeal was possible but said “I would hope the legislators would want to come to the table and work out a way to provide fair funding for all students.” He called recently sworn-in Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, “a friend of public education” who has been supportive of increased state funding provided during his predecessor, Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms.

Costello echoed the sentiment.

“Now it’s time for legislators, regardless of their party affiliation, to work together for students across the Commonwealth and to provide the necessary funding so that all students, regardless of their zip code, can receive the quality public education guaranteed in our state constitution. We cannot afford to delay any longer.”

