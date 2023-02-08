🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Rep. Aaron Kaufer Tuesday announced that grants totaling more than $315,000 will be awarded to 21 fire company and EMS departments in the 120th Legislative District.

The grants are made possible through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program (FCEMSGP).

“I’m thrilled that our local first responders were awarded these grants,” said Kaufer, R-Kingston. “These funds will help our first responders continue to do the important work of helping all of us in our time of need.”

Those receiving grants include:

• Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Inc. (Fire) – $26,063.18.

• Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Inc. (EMS) – $20,000.

• Columbian Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000.

• Courtdale Volunteer Hose Company – $12,106.88.

• Exeter Hose Company No. 1 – $12,598.14.

• Forty Fort Volunteer Fire Company – $12,106.88.

• Harding Fire Company – $13,580.66.

• Independent Fire Company No. 1 Inc. – $12,352.51.

• Kingston Fire Department – $15,000.

• Kingston Fireman’s Community Ambulance Association – $10,000.

• Kunkle Fire Company Inc. (Fire) – $13,089.40.

• Kunkle Fire Company Inc. (EMS) – $20,000.

• Maltby Volunteer Fire Company – $11,861.25.

• Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire Company – $13,335.03.

• Shavertown Fire Department – $14,563.18.

• Swoyersville Hose Company – $12,352.51.

• Trucksville Volunteer EMS Fire & Rescue Association – $12,843.77.

• Volunteer Fire Department of Luzerne – $12,106.88.

• West Wyoming Hose Company No. 1 – $35,598.14.

• Wyoming Hose Company No. 1 – $11,861.25.

• Wyoming Volunteer Hose Company No. 2 – $12,106.88.

In order to receive the funds, Kaufer said all recipients must file grant agreements with the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).

FCEMSGP is administered by OSFC and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads. Eligible projects include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts.

Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for construction savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction.

A complete list of grant awardees, as well as additional program eligibility requirements and important dates and information associated with future FCEMSGP funding rounds may be found online at — www.osfc.pa.gov.

For information about constituent services, contact Kaufer’s district office in Luzerne, 161 Main St., by calling 570-283-1001. Information can also be found online at RepKaufer.com or Facebook.com/RepKaufer.

Rep. Haddock announces grants

On Monday, State Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, announced several fire companies and emergency medical services within the 118th Legislative District receiving grant funding to continue to support their ability to provide emergency response, support and treatment.

Haddock said the grants awarded locally included:

Luzerne County

• Avoca Hose Company No. 1, $14,808; Avoca Ambulance Association – EMS – $10,000.

• Dupont Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, $11,861.

• Duryea — Excelsior Hose Company No. 2, $14,317; Germania Hose Company, $14,808.

• Laflin Volunteer Fire Department, $13,335.

• Pittston — Eagle Hose Company No. 1, $26,063; Greater Pittston Ambulance & Rescue Association EMS, $30,000.

• Hughestown Hose Company No. 1, $14,071; Hughestown Hose Company No. 1 EMS, $10,000.

• Jenkins Township Volunteer Hose Company, $11,861.

• Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department, $14,071; Pittston Township Ambulance Association EMS, $10,000.

• West Pittston Hose Company No. 1, $13,335.

Haddock also announced several grants for Lackawanna County.

