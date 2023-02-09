🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man described by a child he sexually assaulted as a “demon” lost his composure inside a Luzerne County courtroom Wednesday when he was sentenced to spend up to eight decades in state prison.

Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia, 44, of Frothingham Street, openly cried and frequently turned to his attorney yelling, “I did not rape” the girl when Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced him to 40 to 80 years in prison on 25 total counts consisting of sexual offenses against two girls and a woman and plotting to kill the victims.

County detectives and Pittston police initially arrested Cuevas-Heredia in July 2021 on allegations he repeatedly raped a girl and forced two children and a woman to engage in sex acts with him. One of the children described Cuevas-Heredia as a “demon,” court records say.

While jailed at the county correctional facility, Cuevas-Heredia solicited other inmates for help in finding a hit man to kill the woman and two girls. A state police trooper in an undercover capacity acted as a hit man and accepted a $8,000 down payment.

Cuevas-Heredia mostly kept his head down and conversed with his attorney, Evan T. L. Hughes, of Philadelphia, when he faced his victims prior to being sentenced.

“I see a person who has no soul,” one victim said. “You acted delusional; you acted like other people did wrong to you.”

A father of a child called Cuevas-Heredia a “monster” as his daughter will forever be traumatized, and another victim said she is afraid to return to Pennsylvania after moving out of state.

“You hurt so many people throughout the years,” one victim told Cuevas-Heredia.

Cuevas-Heredia said he is a “sick person and in need of help” while asking Sklarosky for “mercy.” He would ask for mercy several more times during the sentencing hearing including after Sklarosky imposed the lengthy sentence.

Despite pleading guilty to the 25 counts of sexual offenses and soliciting to commit murder, Cuevas-Heredia said he did not rape a girl.

“Forty years for something I didn’t do, I didn’t rape (girl),” a sobbing Cuevas-Heredia bellowed. “I never raped that girl. It’s my life, it’s my life, I didn’t rape that girl.”

State Deputy Attorney General Amanda Makoid McCool said Cuevas-Heredia, “is a threat to anyone who crosses his path.”

Hughes said Cuevas-Heredia has a history of alcohol abuse and mental illness that had never been addressed with therapy or rehabilitation.

Cuevas-Heredia was deemed a sexually violent predator subject to life time registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.